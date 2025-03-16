Left Menu

Kiwis Dominate Pakistan in T20I Opener with Devastating Bowling Display

New Zealand's pace attack, led by Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson, crushed Pakistan by nine wickets in the first T20I, starting the series 1-0. Pakistan managed only 91 runs, their lowest total in New Zealand. NZ quickly chased down the target in 10.1 overs, with a standout performance from Jamieson.

Updated: 16-03-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:10 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In a commanding performance, New Zealand's cricket team secured a nine-wicket victory over Pakistan in the opening T20I on Sunday, thanks to a formidable display by pacers Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson. The Kiwis' win marks a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, as Pakistan struggled to assert their new era of fearless cricket.

Opting to field first, New Zealand's bowling attack dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup, reducing them to a mere 91 runs in 18.4 overs. Jamieson and Duffy were pivotal, delivering fiery spells that left Pakistan reeling at 11/4 in just 4.4 overs. Despite a 46-run partnership between Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah, Pakistan crumbled further thanks to Ish Sodhi's crucial breakthroughs.

The pursuit of victory was swift for New Zealand, with Finn Allen and Tim Seifert leading the charge, reaching 53/1 by the end of the powerplay. Although Seifert fell for 44, Allen and Tim Robinson comfortably guided their team to the target with 59 balls to spare. Jamieson earned the 'Player of the Match' accolade for his exceptional bowling figures.

