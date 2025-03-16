Karun Nair's Stellar Domestic Season Fuels Hope for Indian Cricket Comeback

Indian and Delhi Capitals batter Karun Nair is drawing inspiration from his brilliant domestic season, looking to contribute significantly to his team's success in every game, regardless of the format. With an impressive record of nine centuries, Nair aims to maintain his performance with the IPL season on the horizon.

Nair's standout performances for Vidarbha, highlighted by his 863-run haul in the Ranji Trophy at an average of 53.93 and top-scoring efforts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, have rekindled expectations for an India call-up. His contribution of 779 runs in the Vijay Hazare competition was crucial for Vidarbha's journey to the finals.

Aside from domestic accolades, Nair's aspirations extend to the IPL, where he is optimistic about Delhi Capitals' chances under new captain Axar Patel, known for his adaptability. Nair also relishes the prospect of playing alongside longtime friend KL Rahul, boosting his drive for a successful season.

(With inputs from agencies.)