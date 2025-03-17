Left Menu

Annerie Dercksen Secures Maiden National Contract with Proteas Women

Annerie Dercksen, ICC Emerging Women's Player of the Year 2024, lands a national contract as part of Cricket South Africa's 2025/26 season squad. CSA highlights Dercksen's impressive performance, gearing up for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Laura Wolvaardt leads the team with key players like Nonkululeko Mlaba excelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:29 IST
South Africa Women's Cricket Team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

Annerie Dercksen, the ICC Emerging Women's Player of the Year for 2024, has been awarded her first national contract, according to Cricket South Africa's announcement of the Proteas Women's squad for the 2025/26 season. The promising all-rounder makes her debut in a lineup that sees notable absences, including Lara Goodall and Delmi Tucker.

CSA Executive for National Teams and High Performance, Enoch Nkwe, praised Dercksen's contributions and her elevation to a contracted role. 'It's a landmark achievement for Annerie Dercksen, whose consistent performances have rightfully earned her a place in the national squad,' Nkwe stated, as reported by the ICC official website.

Under the leadership of captain Laura Wolvaardt and head coach Mandla Mashimbyi, the Proteas Women are preparing for a pivotal year in cricket. Their primary objective is the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India, a tournament for which South Africa is keenly preparing with a blend of seasoned and emerging talent.

Wolvaardt, the ICC's top-ranked Women's ODI batter, demonstrated her prowess with 697 runs across 12 innings in 2024, and she was a key contender for the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. Partnered by Tazmin Brits, who scored 187 runs, they spearheaded South Africa's batting at the Women's T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba took 12 wickets, helping lead the team to the final.

Nkwe has high hopes for the upcoming challenges as the squad embodies the potential of South African women's cricket. 'This group blends experience with youthful energy, ready to excel at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and make South Africa proud. After strong performances in recent tournaments, including the T20 World Cup in the UAE and the U19 World Cup in Malaysia, we are prepared to push for top honors,' remarked Nkwe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

