Left Menu

Shafali Verma's Hat-Trick Highlights Thrilling Women's U-23 Trophy Pre-Quarterfinal

Indian cricketer Shafali Verma achieved a remarkable hat-trick for Haryana against Karnataka in the Women's U-23 Trophy. Despite her recent challenges at the international level, Verma's stellar performance, alongside robust support from her teammates, led Haryana to a successful chase of 217, showcasing her enduring cricketing prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:07 IST
Shafali Verma's Hat-Trick Highlights Thrilling Women's U-23 Trophy Pre-Quarterfinal
Shafali Verma. (Photo- Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping encounter during the Women's Under-23 Trophy pre-quarterfinal, Indian batter Shafali Verma achieved a sensational hat-trick for Haryana against Karnataka, leaving a mark with her bowling prowess despite recent setbacks in her international career.

Verma, who had struggled during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, came into her own in the Women's Premier League, finishing as the fourth-highest run-getter. Her aggressive style yielded 304 runs from nine innings, highlighting her strike power with 16 sixes.

In the clash against Karnataka, Verma claimed her hat-trick in a critical phase, securing 3/20 in four overs and leading Haryana to a decisive victory. Her effort marked the fourth women's hat-trick in the 2024-25 season, underscoring her status as a formidable all-rounder on the domestic circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025