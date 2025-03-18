Shafali Verma's Hat-Trick Highlights Thrilling Women's U-23 Trophy Pre-Quarterfinal

In a gripping encounter during the Women's Under-23 Trophy pre-quarterfinal, Indian batter Shafali Verma achieved a sensational hat-trick for Haryana against Karnataka, leaving a mark with her bowling prowess despite recent setbacks in her international career.

Verma, who had struggled during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, came into her own in the Women's Premier League, finishing as the fourth-highest run-getter. Her aggressive style yielded 304 runs from nine innings, highlighting her strike power with 16 sixes.

In the clash against Karnataka, Verma claimed her hat-trick in a critical phase, securing 3/20 in four overs and leading Haryana to a decisive victory. Her effort marked the fourth women's hat-trick in the 2024-25 season, underscoring her status as a formidable all-rounder on the domestic circuit.

