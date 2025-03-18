PTPA Takes On Tennis Authorities With Legal Action

The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) has initiated legal proceedings against governing bodies of tennis, alleging anti-competitive practices that undermine player welfare. Founded by renowned tennis player Novak Djokovic in 2019, the association decided to take legal action after years of attempts to reform the sport through dialogue.

According to their statement, the PTPA, with support from over a dozen players, filed the lawsuit in a New York court accusing the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA of maintaining an unfair system. Ahmad Nassar, Executive Director of the PTPA, emphasized that athletes face exploitation, suppressed earnings, and health risks.

The lawsuit accuses the regulatory organizations of being a 'cartel' that ensures low compensation and enforces a rigid ranking system, obligating participation in certain tournaments. Additionally, it criticizes these bodies for setting unmanageable schedules and exposing players to extreme play conditions. Over 250 players stand with PTPA to drive change.

