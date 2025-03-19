Left Menu

Naomi Osaka Triumphs in Miami: A Resilient Comeback

Naomi Osaka overcame a challenging start to defeat Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first round of the Miami Open, marking her first win since the Australian Open. After losing the first set, Osaka rallied in front of a home crowd, showcasing her tenacity and power to secure a hard-fought victory.

Updated: 19-03-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 03:13 IST
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka staged a striking comeback at the Miami Open, conquering Yuliia Starodubtseva in an intense three-set match. Osaka demonstrated her resilience by overcoming a set down and a deficit in the second set to ultimately seize victory—a significant win since her last at the Australian Open.

Despite initial struggles, Osaka persevered with determination, drawing inspiration from the supportive atmosphere in Miami, which she considers a home ground. She credited her win to strategic play and sheer willpower, as she fended off two crucial break points in the final set, serving her way to triumph.

The victory renews Osaka's momentum after a setback in Indian Wells and a previous injury at Melbourne Park. Her next challenge at the Miami Open is against Liudmila Samsonova, promising another riveting encounter in the ongoing tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

