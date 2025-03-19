PTPA Sues Tennis Governing Bodies: Battle for Reform

The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), an independent players' union co-founded by tennis star Novak Djokovic, has initiated a lawsuit against the ATP Tour, the WTA Tour, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), accusing them of monopolistic practices that undermine player welfare.

According to PTPA Executive Director Ahmad Nassar, the lawsuit was necessary after attempts at reform through dialogue proved fruitless. The WTA and ATP have dismissed the accusations, with the ATP claiming the lawsuit lacks merit and stating a commitment to the sport's growth and stability.

The legal action, also filed in Britain and the EU, criticizes unfair compensation and ranking systems. The ITF highlights its reinvestment into the global development of tennis, while the ITIA defends the integrity of its anti-doping and anti-corruption programs.

