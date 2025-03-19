New Zealand Women's T20I Squad Announced: Devine, Kerr, Tahuhu Return to Battle Australia

In a significant boost to their lineup, New Zealand Women have declared their T20I squad for the impending series against cricket powerhouse Australia. Key players including Sophie Devine, Melie Kerr, and Lea Tahuhu are making their much-anticipated returns, adding depth and experience to the team. Devine returns after a well-being break, which previously sidelined her from various competitions.

Melie Kerr, crowned ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year, comes back triumphantly after clinching her second Women's Premier League title, marking her return since her stellar performance in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final. New Zealand is set to engage in T20I double-headers against Australia, joined by the Black Caps and Pakistan, spread across Auckland, Tauranga, and Wellington.

Interim captain Suzie Bates, a leading scorer in recent tours, will still lead the side, which was praised by Head Coach Ben Sawyer for integrating seasoned players back into the fold. The series kicks off at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, followed by games in Tauranga and Wellington.

(With inputs from agencies.)