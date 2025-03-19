Jasprit Bumrah's IPL 2025 Hurdle: Mumbai Indians Brace for Challenges

In a major blow to the Mumbai Indians, ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is poised to miss the early matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a back injury. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed that Bumrah, currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is in high spirits despite the setback.

Speaking in a press conference, Jayawardene updated the media on Bumrah's condition, noting that the team is awaiting a detailed report from the BCCI medical team. 'Jasprit is progressing well at the NCA, but his participation is contingent on medical assessments,' he said, acknowledging the impact of Bumrah's absence on the team's dynamics.

Jayawardene further indicated that Mumbai Indians will use Bumrah's absence as an opportunity to explore new strategies. 'We'll test various approaches to compensate for Bumrah early in the season,' he noted. Mumbai Indians are set to face Chennai Super Kings in their IPL opener on March 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)