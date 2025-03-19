Edinburgh to Host Historic 2027 Tour de France Grand Depart

In a thrilling announcement, Edinburgh has been chosen to host the prestigious Tour de France Grand Depart in 2027. This marks a historic event as, for the first time, both the men's and women's races will commence in the same country outside of France.

The race, which previously launched in Britain from London in 2007 and Leeds in 2014, promises an exciting journey through Scotland, England, and Wales. Organizers revealed that the details of the route, including a potential segment along the renowned cobblestone streets of Edinburgh's Royal Mile, will be unveiled in the autumn.

Christian Prudhomme, the Tour's General Director, expressed enthusiasm for Edinburgh's captivating landscape, highlighting it as a perfect backdrop for the event. The collaboration with Tour owners ASO, British Cycling, and UK governments underscores the anticipation and significance of this event in promoting cycling across the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)