Edinburgh to Host Historic 2027 Tour de France Grand Depart

Edinburgh will host the Tour de France Grand Depart in 2027, marking the first time the men's and women's races will commence in the same country outside France. The opening stages will span Scotland, England, and Wales, promising iconic routes and inspiring anticipation among cycling enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling announcement, Edinburgh has been chosen to host the prestigious Tour de France Grand Depart in 2027. This marks a historic event as, for the first time, both the men's and women's races will commence in the same country outside of France.

The race, which previously launched in Britain from London in 2007 and Leeds in 2014, promises an exciting journey through Scotland, England, and Wales. Organizers revealed that the details of the route, including a potential segment along the renowned cobblestone streets of Edinburgh's Royal Mile, will be unveiled in the autumn.

Christian Prudhomme, the Tour's General Director, expressed enthusiasm for Edinburgh's captivating landscape, highlighting it as a perfect backdrop for the event. The collaboration with Tour owners ASO, British Cycling, and UK governments underscores the anticipation and significance of this event in promoting cycling across the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

