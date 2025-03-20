Roma's Champions League Hopes Dented as Dybala Faces Surgery
Roma's quest for a Champions League return suffers a setback as Paulo Dybala is set for surgery following a thigh injury. The Argentine playmaker will miss the rest of the season. Roma is currently seventh in Serie A, pushing for a top-four finish under Claudio Ranieri.
- Country:
- Italy
Roma's ambitions of returning to the Champions League were dealt a significant blow after the club announced Thursday that Paulo Dybala will undergo surgery on his left thigh, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.
Dybala sustained the injury during a narrow 1-0 victory over Cagliari last Sunday. A club statement revealed that both Dybala and Roma concurred surgery was necessary for the best possible recovery.
The Giallorossi, enjoying a 13-match unbeaten run under Claudio Ranieri, aim to break into the top four of Serie A, currently sitting in seventh place. However, with Dybala's absence, their push for a return to the Champions League after four years seems more challenging.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In China, a designer rethinks lingerie for women who have had breast cancer surgery
Delhi hospital claims to correct vision in under 10 seconds with LASIK surgery
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Fonseca delivers on Indian Wells debut, Kyrgios exits with injury
Tennis-Djokovic says hamstring injury behind him, targets 'Sunshine Double'
France's Rugby Hopes Hit as Antoine Dupont Exits with Knee Injury