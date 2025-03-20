Roma's Champions League Hopes Dented as Dybala Faces Surgery

Roma's ambitions of returning to the Champions League were dealt a significant blow after the club announced Thursday that Paulo Dybala will undergo surgery on his left thigh, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

Dybala sustained the injury during a narrow 1-0 victory over Cagliari last Sunday. A club statement revealed that both Dybala and Roma concurred surgery was necessary for the best possible recovery.

The Giallorossi, enjoying a 13-match unbeaten run under Claudio Ranieri, aim to break into the top four of Serie A, currently sitting in seventh place. However, with Dybala's absence, their push for a return to the Champions League after four years seems more challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)