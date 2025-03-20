Left Menu

Roma's Champions League Hopes Dented as Dybala Faces Surgery

Roma's quest for a Champions League return suffers a setback as Paulo Dybala is set for surgery following a thigh injury. The Argentine playmaker will miss the rest of the season. Roma is currently seventh in Serie A, pushing for a top-four finish under Claudio Ranieri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:17 IST
Roma's Champions League Hopes Dented as Dybala Faces Surgery
Paulo Dybala
  • Country:
  • Italy

Roma's ambitions of returning to the Champions League were dealt a significant blow after the club announced Thursday that Paulo Dybala will undergo surgery on his left thigh, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

Dybala sustained the injury during a narrow 1-0 victory over Cagliari last Sunday. A club statement revealed that both Dybala and Roma concurred surgery was necessary for the best possible recovery.

The Giallorossi, enjoying a 13-match unbeaten run under Claudio Ranieri, aim to break into the top four of Serie A, currently sitting in seventh place. However, with Dybala's absence, their push for a return to the Champions League after four years seems more challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025