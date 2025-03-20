Left Menu

Bihar CM's Unplanned Exit: Drama Before National Anthem at Sepak Takraw World Cup

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar surprised attendees by leaving the dais unexpectedly before the national anthem at a sports event's inauguration. The Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 held in Patna featuring 300 international players. He was brought back, and the program resumed with international participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:16 IST
Bihar Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events at the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar abruptly left the dais just before the national anthem, causing surprise among attendees and organizers alike.

The incident occurred at the Pataliputra Sports Complex before a crowd consisting of 300 players and staff from 21 countries. Kumar, who had been visibly agitated in the state legislature earlier, approached participants with a 'namaste', further adding to the day's drama.

The situation was resolved when officials persuaded him to return to the stage, allowing the program to continue. The tournament, hosting countries like China, Japan, and the USA, will come to a close on March 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

