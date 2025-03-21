Panama Stuns US in CONCACAF Nations League Shock Exit
The United States' quest for a fourth CONCACAF Nations League title ended with a 1-0 defeat to Panama, who scored in stoppage time. Panama advanced to the final against Mexico. The U.S. now aims for the Gold Cup, their last chance for silverware before co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
The United States' dream of winning a fourth straight CONCACAF Nations League title ended abruptly with a 1-0 loss to Panama, courtesy of Cecilio Waterman's stoppage-time strike in Inglewood, California.
Panama, having defended for much of the match, capitalized on a late U.S. error, catapulting into the final to face Mexico, who had earlier dispatched Canada 2-0, with Raul Jimenez scoring twice.
Despite multiple first-half opportunities, including Josh Sargent's near-miss and Weston McKennie's testing header, the U.S. could not break Panama's defense. With the Nations League title out of reach, the U.S. focuses on the Gold Cup for another shot at pre-World Cup silverware.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month
UPDATE 9-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month
After a murder, cartels loom over Mexico's new system of electing judges
Mexico president touts "excellent" Trump call, promises collaboration
IMF says U.S. tariffs, if sustained, will hit economies of Mexico, Canada