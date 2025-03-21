Rajat Patidar's Surprising Captaincy Move: RCB's IPL Ambitions
Rajat Patidar's unexpected rise to captaincy of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has the team's full support, with seasoned players like Virat Kohli guiding him. Andy Flower, RCB's coach, appreciates the leadership depth within the squad. The squad's bowling and young talents like Suyash Sharma are set for the IPL challenge.
Rajat Patidar's surprise selection as captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru comes with full backing from the team, according to head coach Andy Flower. The team kicks off its IPL 2025 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders with Patidar at the helm for the first time.
With veterans like Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar providing support, Flower emphasizes the squad's leadership depth and enthusiasm for the new captaincy. He is optimistic about Patidar's leadership potential, buoyed by the experienced players' presence.
As rule changes, such as using two balls in night games, are lauded for fairness, the spotlight is on youthful talents like Suyash Sharma and the RCB bowling unit. Flower urges patience with emerging players, advocating a supportive learning environment.
