Flying High: Ramesh Shanguman's Inspiring Victory at Khelo India Para Games

Ramesh Shanguman, an inspiring para-athlete from Tamil Nadu, secured a gold in the men's 800m T53/T54 at Khelo India Para Games. Overcoming past adversities, he transitioned from basketball to wheelchair racing, highlighting his perseverance. Tamil Nadu leads with six golds, while Haryana and Maharashtra follow closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:30 IST
  • India

Ramesh Shanguman, a dynamic para-athlete from Tamil Nadu, showcased his indomitable spirit by clinching the gold medal in the men's 800m T53/T54 event on the second day of the Khelo India Para Games in Chennai.

Hailing from a farming family in Tiruchirappalli and a former basketball player, Shanguman's life faced a dramatic turn when he lost his legs in a lorry accident at age eight. Despite this, he didn't steer away from sports, transitioning from basketball to wheelchair racing.

'I have faced many struggles, but I had the desire to make a name for myself,' Shanguman shared with SAI Media. Tamil Nadu is leading with six golds in the medal tally. Meanwhile, para badminton athletes like Paralympians Nitesh Kumar and Krishna Nagar also marked their supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

