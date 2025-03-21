Weather Woes: IPL 2025 Opener Threatened by Rain
Rain disrupted the practice sessions of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of their IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens. With an orange alert issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms, the scheduled match and opening ceremony face uncertainty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A continuous drizzle prematurely ended the evening practice sessions of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, set to compete in the IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens.
Scheduled practice at 5pm was soon interrupted by rain, activating ground staff to ensure the playing surface was protected by full ground covers.
With an orange alert in place forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms, the match and the opening ceremony scheduled at 6pm featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani could face disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IPL 2025
- weather
- rain
- Kolkata
- cricket
- Eden Gardens
- practice
- thunderstorm
- alert
- ceremony
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-It is what it is, New Zealand focused only on winning Champions Trophy
Cricket-Bruce hits 345 for third-highest score in NZ first-class game
Cricket-Injured Carse ruled out of IPL, Hyderabad sign Mulder
Cricket in the UAE: How Emirates' dream stalled even as Afghanistan soar
Indian cricketer Rahul Tripathi credits MS Dhoni for his success in IPL