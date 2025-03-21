Weather Woes: IPL 2025 Opener Threatened by Rain

A continuous drizzle prematurely ended the evening practice sessions of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, set to compete in the IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens.

Scheduled practice at 5pm was soon interrupted by rain, activating ground staff to ensure the playing surface was protected by full ground covers.

With an orange alert in place forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms, the match and the opening ceremony scheduled at 6pm featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani could face disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)