Cecilio Waterman's Stoppage-Time Shock: Panama Stuns US in CONCACAF Nations League

In a dramatic turn of events, Panama delivered a stunning blow to the United States' aspirations for a quad of CONCACAF Nations League titles, sinking the squad 1-0 with a late-stage goal on Thursday in Inglewood, California. Cecilio Waterman emerged as the hero, thrusting his team into the finals with an incisive stoppage-time shot.

Throughout most of the match, Panama adopted a defensive stance against the Americans' offensive pressure. However, a critical mistake by the U.S. allowed Waterman to seize the opportunity, connecting from the right side and etching an unforgettable victory for his nation.

With this victory, Panama will face Mexico in the highly anticipated finals, while the Americans are left to ponder what could have been following this unexpected exit. The team's ability to defend and capitalize on limited opportunities marks their path to the final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)