Left Menu

Cecilio Waterman's Stoppage-Time Shock: Panama Stuns US in CONCACAF Nations League

The United States' attempt for a fourth consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title ended in shock as Cecilio Waterman scored a stoppage-time winner, securing Panama's 1-0 victory. The match largely saw Panama defending but capitalized on an error to secure the win and advance to the finals against Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:30 IST
Cecilio Waterman's Stoppage-Time Shock: Panama Stuns US in CONCACAF Nations League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Panama delivered a stunning blow to the United States' aspirations for a quad of CONCACAF Nations League titles, sinking the squad 1-0 with a late-stage goal on Thursday in Inglewood, California. Cecilio Waterman emerged as the hero, thrusting his team into the finals with an incisive stoppage-time shot.

Throughout most of the match, Panama adopted a defensive stance against the Americans' offensive pressure. However, a critical mistake by the U.S. allowed Waterman to seize the opportunity, connecting from the right side and etching an unforgettable victory for his nation.

With this victory, Panama will face Mexico in the highly anticipated finals, while the Americans are left to ponder what could have been following this unexpected exit. The team's ability to defend and capitalize on limited opportunities marks their path to the final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025