Uncovering the Noida Sports City Scandal: A Rs 9000-Crore Saga

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched three official investigations into the alleged malpractices surrounding the Noida Sports City projects between 2011 and 2014—deemed a Rs 9000-crore scam, according to officials.

The Allahabad High Court prompted the CBI to register First Information Reports (FIRs) against Logix Infra Developers Pvt Ltd, Xanadu Estates Pvt Ltd, and Lotus Green Constructions Pvt Ltd, alongside their directors and unnamed Noida Authority officials. This move led to comprehensive searches at various locations.

The CBI's investigations revealed that the project, initially intended to develop top-tier sports facilities, was mired in breached agreements and financial misconduct, allegedly involving Noida Authority officials and certain developers, leading to a significant loss to the State exchequer.

