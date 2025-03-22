George Foreman: A Knockout Journey from Ring to Reinvention

George Foreman, celebrated for his remarkable boxing career and entrepreneurial acumen, died at 76. He famously regained the heavyweight title at age 45 and became renowned for endorsing products, particularly the Foreman Grill, cementing his legacy beyond the ring.

Foreman's journey began in Marshall, Texas. Raised in Houston by a single mother, he overcame adversity in the segregated South. His life took a turn when the Job Corps introduced him to boxing, culminating in a gold medal at the 1968 Olympics and later a world championship win.

Despite setbacks, including a loss to Muhammad Ali, Foreman's comeback and business ventures made him a symbol of determination and success. Houston honors him as a local hero, and his story continues to inspire countless individuals in sports and business.

(With inputs from agencies.)