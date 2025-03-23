Josh Hazlewood's Stellar IPL Return with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Josh Hazlewood made a striking return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, proving his worth with a stellar performance in their IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Having been acquired for $1.45 million, Hazlewood justified his price tag by delivering tight bowling spells and finishing with an impressive 2-22.

Additionally, Phil Salt's powerful 56 runs contributed significantly to Bengaluru's successful chase, forging a solid partnership with Virat Kohli at the top of the order.

