Left Menu

Josh Hazlewood's Stellar IPL Return with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Josh Hazlewood's impactful return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL highlights his value, as he helped secure a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders with impressive bowling figures. This followed his reacquisition for $1.45 million, making him the most expensive Australian player. Phil Salt's explosive batting also played a key role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 09:34 IST
Josh Hazlewood's Stellar IPL Return with Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood made a striking return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, proving his worth with a stellar performance in their IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Having been acquired for $1.45 million, Hazlewood justified his price tag by delivering tight bowling spells and finishing with an impressive 2-22.

Additionally, Phil Salt's powerful 56 runs contributed significantly to Bengaluru's successful chase, forging a solid partnership with Virat Kohli at the top of the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025