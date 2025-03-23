Josh Hazlewood's Stellar IPL Return with Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Josh Hazlewood's impactful return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL highlights his value, as he helped secure a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders with impressive bowling figures. This followed his reacquisition for $1.45 million, making him the most expensive Australian player. Phil Salt's explosive batting also played a key role.
Josh Hazlewood made a striking return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, proving his worth with a stellar performance in their IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Having been acquired for $1.45 million, Hazlewood justified his price tag by delivering tight bowling spells and finishing with an impressive 2-22.
Additionally, Phil Salt's powerful 56 runs contributed significantly to Bengaluru's successful chase, forging a solid partnership with Virat Kohli at the top of the order.
