Left Menu

From Adversity to Achievement: Mona Agarwal's Paralympic Journey

Mona Agarwal's journey from a novice shooter to a Paralympic bronze medalist is one of resilience and ambition. Overcoming physical, financial, and social challenges, the Jaipur resident has emerged as an inspiration for aspiring athletes, redefining public perceptions and emphasizing patience and self-belief as keys to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:25 IST
From Adversity to Achievement: Mona Agarwal's Paralympic Journey
Mona Agarwal. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mona Agarwal's rise from a shooting novice to a Paralympic bronze medalist is a testament to human determination. Starting her shooting career in December 2021, within three years, she not only competed but also excelled at Paris 2024. Her 246.7-point performance at the Khelo India Para Games 2025 emphasizes her growing prowess.

During an interview at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Agarwal discussed her path, revealing trials in different sports before settling on shooting following a disabling childhood polio reaction. With passion and practice, she improved her dexterity, eventually using wheelchairs for mobility, highlighting her indomitable spirit throughout financial hardships.

The post-Paris period marked a shift for Agarwal. Government support via prize funds eased her financial strains, allowing her to focus on preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics under the TOPS scheme. Family support, notably from her in-laws during training stretches, and the joy of her children reinforce her success story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025