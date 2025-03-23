From Adversity to Achievement: Mona Agarwal's Paralympic Journey

Mona Agarwal's rise from a shooting novice to a Paralympic bronze medalist is a testament to human determination. Starting her shooting career in December 2021, within three years, she not only competed but also excelled at Paris 2024. Her 246.7-point performance at the Khelo India Para Games 2025 emphasizes her growing prowess.

During an interview at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Agarwal discussed her path, revealing trials in different sports before settling on shooting following a disabling childhood polio reaction. With passion and practice, she improved her dexterity, eventually using wheelchairs for mobility, highlighting her indomitable spirit throughout financial hardships.

The post-Paris period marked a shift for Agarwal. Government support via prize funds eased her financial strains, allowing her to focus on preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics under the TOPS scheme. Family support, notably from her in-laws during training stretches, and the joy of her children reinforce her success story.

(With inputs from agencies.)