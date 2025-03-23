Left Menu

Ishan Kishan's Explosive Debut Century Leads SRH to Near-Record Run Fest

Ishan Kishan's debut IPL century propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to an impressive 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals. Kishan attributed his success to team support and strategic captaincy, while SRH's strong batting line-up showcased remarkable depth. Despite valiant bowling efforts, RR struggled, with Jofra Archer recording the most expensive over in IPL history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:29 IST
Ishan Kishan's Explosive Debut Century Leads SRH to Near-Record Run Fest
Ishan Kishan. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling display of cricket prowess, Ishan Kishan dazzled with a debut century for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Rajasthan Royals (RR), guiding his team to a formidable score of 286/6 at Uppal Stadium. Kishan expressed his delight at finally achieving this milestone and credited the team's leadership for instilling freedom and confidence in their players.

Kishan's explosive 106* off 47 balls, coupled with Travis Head's robust half-century, laid the foundation for SRH's commanding performance. Supporting contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen further bolstered the innings. Despite RR's favorable decision to field first, their bowlers struggled, with Jofra Archer notably conceding a record 76 runs in four overs.

Speaking post-match, Kishan emphasized the impact of strategic captaincy and the team's faith in his abilities. He highlighted the collaborative efforts of his teammates, notably Abhishek Sharma and Head, which reinforced SRH's batting dominance. SRH's plan now hinges on maintaining bowling discipline to counter RR's skilled batters in their pursuit of victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

