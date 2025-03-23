Sunrisers Hyderabad Crush Rajasthan Royals in High-Scoring Thriller

Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a formidable performance, overpowering Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs during an IPL encounter on Sunday.

Setting a challenging target, Sunrisers reached 286/6, fueled by Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 106 and Travis Head's fiery 67. In reply, Rajasthan's efforts, led by Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson, fell short at 242/6.

Jofra Archer's expensive spell, conceding 76 runs in his four overs, made IPL history as the priciest. Sunrisers' dominance was evident as they posted the first 250-plus total of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)