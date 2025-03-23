Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Batting Power Dismantles Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins praised his team's batting performance as they amassed 286 runs against Rajasthan Royals. Cummins expressed relief at not having to bowl against his side, while Hyderabad's Harshal Patel highlighted the strategic advantage of a high score. Rajasthan's stand-in captain, Riyan Parag, defended their bowling decision.

Hyderabad | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:46 IST
In a thrilling spectacle at the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins lauded his team's remarkable batting display, which yielded a commanding 286 for six against Rajasthan Royals. Cummins admitted he wouldn't fancy bowling against his side's formidable line-up.

Hyderabad pacer Harshal Patel underscored the advantage of a substantial score, noting that it simplified the bowlers' task in the intense environment of Uppal Stadium. He emphasized the balance between aggression and defense, especially with nearly 290 runs on the board.

Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain Riyan Parag stood by the strategic choice to bowl first despite the challenging conditions. He conceded the need for better execution while commending Sunrisers Hyderabad for their performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

