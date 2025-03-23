Left Menu

Basit Ali Blasts Pakistan After Crushing T20 Loss to New Zealand

Former cricketer Basit Ali criticizes Pakistan's poor performance in the fourth T20I defeat against New Zealand. The fast-bowling duo of Zakary Foulkes and Jacob Duffy dismantled Pakistan's batting order. Ali suggests Pakistan should compete against weaker teams if the current setup remains unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:14 IST
Basit Ali Blasts Pakistan After Crushing T20 Loss to New Zealand
Pakistan players (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan's dismal performance in the fourth T20 International against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui has stirred strong reactions from former cricketer Basit Ali. Pakistan, coming off a thrilling victory in the third match, crumbled under the pressure from New Zealand's fast bowlers Zakary Foulkes and Jacob Duffy.

Despite winning the third game, Pakistan's bowlers, including Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan, struggled to contain New Zealand's aggressive batsmen. The home team breached the 200-run mark again, leaving Pakistan's emerging talents in need of urgent improvement following Hassan Nawaz's prior standout performance.

As Duffy and Foulkes tore through Pakistan's lineup, Ali expressed harsh criticism of Pakistan's cricket management. He remarked that if the current team persists, they should only compete against lesser teams like Nepal or Ireland, noting the domestic T20 tournament as a futile endeavor. The final T20I in Wellington on Wednesday is now a mere formality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025