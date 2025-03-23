Basit Ali Blasts Pakistan After Crushing T20 Loss to New Zealand

Pakistan's dismal performance in the fourth T20 International against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui has stirred strong reactions from former cricketer Basit Ali. Pakistan, coming off a thrilling victory in the third match, crumbled under the pressure from New Zealand's fast bowlers Zakary Foulkes and Jacob Duffy.

Despite winning the third game, Pakistan's bowlers, including Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan, struggled to contain New Zealand's aggressive batsmen. The home team breached the 200-run mark again, leaving Pakistan's emerging talents in need of urgent improvement following Hassan Nawaz's prior standout performance.

As Duffy and Foulkes tore through Pakistan's lineup, Ali expressed harsh criticism of Pakistan's cricket management. He remarked that if the current team persists, they should only compete against lesser teams like Nepal or Ireland, noting the domestic T20 tournament as a futile endeavor. The final T20I in Wellington on Wednesday is now a mere formality.

