Sabalenka Secures Miami Open Victory with Dominant Performance

Aryna Sabalenka secured a decisive victory against Jessica Pegula at the Miami Open, winning 7-5, 6-2. Her formidable forehand and strategic playbook helped her claim an eighth WTA 1000 title on Saturday. Sabalenka, who had previously been a runner-up at both Indian Wells and the Australian Open, ensured she didn't leave empty-handed this time.

Jessica Pegula, the fourth seed, was eager to avenge her loss to Sabalenka from the Grand Slam final in New York last year. However, the American was unable to match the raw power of the top-ranked Belarusian after an initially strong start. The first set saw both players exchanging breaks three times before Sabalenka broke Pegula's serve in the final game, capped by a 90-mile-per-hour winner.

In the second set, Pegula briefly gained the upper hand by forcing Sabalenka to run along the baseline and securing a break with a backhand winner. Despite this, Sabalenka quickly regrouped, overpowering Pegula with precision and potent strokes, ultimately clinching the match on her fourth break point in the fourth game.

