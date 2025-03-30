Kuldeep Yadav Credits Sunil Narine for Mastering the Art of Length in Bowling

India's wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav credits West Indies cricket veteran Sunil Narine for imparting the critical knowledge of bowling length balls, which Yadav says transformed him into a formidable bowler.

Sharing a history as team-mates with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Kuldeep admits Narine's tactical insights were pivotal in his development, particularly after transitioning to the Delhi Capitals, while Narine remains a cornerstone for the defending champions.

In a candid reflection during an interview with JioHotstar, Kuldeep, who was instrumental in India's recent Champions Trophy triumph, expressed how Narine's advice helped refine his approach to delivering consistent results in the demanding IPL environment. Now teaming with Axar Patel, Kuldeep is focused on securing Delhi Capitals' first title.

