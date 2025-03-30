Kuldeep Yadav Credits Sunil Narine for Mastering the Art of Length in Bowling
Kuldeep Yadav acknowledges Sunil Narine's influence in teaching him the crucial strategy of bowling length balls. As former teammates of Kolkata Knight Riders, Kuldeep learned pivotal skills that have elevated his game, and now partners with Axar Patel to lead Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
- Country:
- India
India's wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav credits West Indies cricket veteran Sunil Narine for imparting the critical knowledge of bowling length balls, which Yadav says transformed him into a formidable bowler.
Sharing a history as team-mates with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Kuldeep admits Narine's tactical insights were pivotal in his development, particularly after transitioning to the Delhi Capitals, while Narine remains a cornerstone for the defending champions.
In a candid reflection during an interview with JioHotstar, Kuldeep, who was instrumental in India's recent Champions Trophy triumph, expressed how Narine's advice helped refine his approach to delivering consistent results in the demanding IPL environment. Now teaming with Axar Patel, Kuldeep is focused on securing Delhi Capitals' first title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Laura Wolvaardt Calls for More Women's Test Cricket
Cricket Scotland Faces Renewed Race Row Amid Allegations
Cricket Legends Collide: Tendulkar vs Lara in IML Final Showdown
Cricket's Olympic Debut & AI's Role in Enhancing Game Viewership
Cricket's Olympic Dream: Virat Kohli on the Game's Grand Renaissance