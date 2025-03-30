Jhandu Kumar's Aspiring Journey: From Vegetable Vendor's Son to Paralympic Hopeful
Jhandu Kumar, an inspirational para-powerlifter from Bihar, aims for the 2028 Paralympics after clinching gold at the Khelo India Para Games. From early days as a shot-put athlete to a record-breaking powerlifter, his dedication under coach Rajinder Singh Rahelu propelled him toward international aspirations.
- Country:
- India
Jhandu Kumar, a para-powerlifter from Bihar, has his sights firmly set on the 2028 Paralympics after a sterling performance at the Khelo India Para Games. Rising from humble beginnings as the son of a vegetable vendor, Kumar clinched gold and broke a national powerlifting record with a 206 kg lift.
His early athletic endeavors included shot-put and discus throw before Jhandu discovered para-powerlifting in 2022. Under the tutelage of esteemed coach Rajinder Singh Rahelu, who noticed his potential at a national event, Kumar pursued powerlifting with dedication, leading to national successes.
Jhandu's journey, marked by resilience and hard work, has also seen emotional challenges, including his father's illness. Yet, with support from coaches and family, he is more determined than ever to bring home a Paralympic medal, with upcoming international competitions as stepping stones.
