Chennai Super Kings Face Off Against Rajasthan Royals in Crucial IPL Clash

In a strategic decision, Chennai Super Kings' captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, opted to bowl after winning the toss against Rajasthan Royals in Sunday's IPL matchup.

CSK, seeking redemption after their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, adjusted their lineup by incorporating Jamie Overton and Vijay Shankar for Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, looking to turn their fortune after two consecutive losses, retained their side, hoping for a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)