Left Menu

Yashasvi's Struggle: A Tough Season for Rajasthan Royals Opener

Rajasthan Royals' opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to face challenges in IPL 2025, highlighted by another early dismissal against CSK. With only 34 runs in three games, his performance has sparked concern. Despite RR's efforts, they posted a modest total, hindered by CSK's disciplined bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:28 IST
Yashasvi's Struggle: A Tough Season for Rajasthan Royals Opener
Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is enduring a tough start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, as evidenced by his early dismissal against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati on Sunday. Jaiswal's innings began promisingly with a boundary off the first delivery from pacer Khaleel Ahmed, yet he was soon caught by Ravichandran Ashwin at mid-off, another soft dismissal contributing to his ongoing struggles.

Jaiswal, considered one of RR's most explosive batsmen, has managed just 34 runs across three matches, averaging 11.33 with a strike rate of 106.25. His best performance this season is a score of 29, and he has been dismissed for 1 and 4 in his other two outings. A critical concern is his vulnerability during the powerplay overs, particularly in the initial three overs, where he has been dismissed in 44% of his innings since IPL 2024, a significant increase from earlier seasons.

During the match, CSK elected to field first and quickly made inroads by removing Jaiswal. Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana forged an 82-run partnership to stabilize RR's innings. Despite skipper Riyan Parag's efforts to anchor the innings with 37 runs, RR could only reach 182/9. CSK's bowlers, including Matheesha Pathirana and Khaleel Ahmed, delivered critical spells that restricted RR's scoring opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025