Yashasvi's Struggle: A Tough Season for Rajasthan Royals Opener

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is enduring a tough start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, as evidenced by his early dismissal against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati on Sunday. Jaiswal's innings began promisingly with a boundary off the first delivery from pacer Khaleel Ahmed, yet he was soon caught by Ravichandran Ashwin at mid-off, another soft dismissal contributing to his ongoing struggles.

Jaiswal, considered one of RR's most explosive batsmen, has managed just 34 runs across three matches, averaging 11.33 with a strike rate of 106.25. His best performance this season is a score of 29, and he has been dismissed for 1 and 4 in his other two outings. A critical concern is his vulnerability during the powerplay overs, particularly in the initial three overs, where he has been dismissed in 44% of his innings since IPL 2024, a significant increase from earlier seasons.

During the match, CSK elected to field first and quickly made inroads by removing Jaiswal. Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana forged an 82-run partnership to stabilize RR's innings. Despite skipper Riyan Parag's efforts to anchor the innings with 37 runs, RR could only reach 182/9. CSK's bowlers, including Matheesha Pathirana and Khaleel Ahmed, delivered critical spells that restricted RR's scoring opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)