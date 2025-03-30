Hasaranga's Four-Wicket Haul Seals Victory for Rajasthan Royals Over CSK

In an enthralling contest at Guwahati on Sunday, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) clinched a narrow six-run triumph over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's fighting half-century stood out, it was Rajasthan's Wanindu Hasaranga who stole the spotlight with a crucial four-wicket haul.

During CSK's chase of 183, an early setback came as Rachin Ravindra was dismissed for zero by Jofra Archer. Despite solid efforts from Rahul Tripathi and Gaikwad, the innings faltered as Hasaranga dismissed key batsmen, including Tripathi and Shivam Dube, reducing CSK to 92/4.

As the pressure mounted, Gaikwad's dismissal for 63 saw CSK needing 39 runs off 12 balls. Despite late fireworks from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, CSK fell short, ending at 176/6. RR's Hasaranga, backed by Sandeep Sharma and Archer, ensured a thrilling victory.

