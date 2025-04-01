Thangaraja and Talwar Lead Charge at Adani Invitational 2025

Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja and Greater Noida's Saptak Talwar delivered impressive five-under 67 scores, establishing a joint lead in round one of the Rs 1.5 crore Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025. The tournament unfolds at the Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort, Greater Noida.

Thangaraja, fresh off a PGTI victory last month, played a flawless round, scoring birdies on the front-nine with a tap-in and a 30-foot putt. He continued his momentum on the back-nine with consecutive birdies on holes 10 and 11, delivering approach shots from 130 yards within five feet. Thangaraja remarked, "I've been in great rhythm since last month's win in Ahmedabad, hitting all but one fairway and striking 16 greens in regulation."

Saptak Talwar, adjusted to the greens at his home course, turned the front-nine excitement with an eagle and four birdies, with significant putts ranging from 12 to 17 feet. "It feels great to play at my home course, adjusting was needed, yet I'm improving every week," expressed the 26-year-old Talwar. Meanwhile, other prominent players include Om Prakash Chouhan, Arjun Prasad, Sunhit Bishnoi, and Md Somrat Sikdar, tied in third, while Yuvraj Sandhu and Shaurya Bhattacharya sit tied at 10th.

