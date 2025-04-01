Left Menu

Thangaraja and Talwar Lead Charge at Adani Invitational 2025

Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja and local star Saptak Talwar lead the first round of the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 in Greater Noida with scores of five-under 67. Close competitors include Om Prakash Chouhan, Arjun Prasad, Sunhit Bishnoi, and Md Somrat Sikdar, all tied at four-under 68.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:36 IST
Thangaraja and Talwar Lead Charge at Adani Invitational 2025
Sri Lanka golfer N Thangaraja in action during round one of Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja and Greater Noida's Saptak Talwar delivered impressive five-under 67 scores, establishing a joint lead in round one of the Rs 1.5 crore Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025. The tournament unfolds at the Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort, Greater Noida.

Thangaraja, fresh off a PGTI victory last month, played a flawless round, scoring birdies on the front-nine with a tap-in and a 30-foot putt. He continued his momentum on the back-nine with consecutive birdies on holes 10 and 11, delivering approach shots from 130 yards within five feet. Thangaraja remarked, "I've been in great rhythm since last month's win in Ahmedabad, hitting all but one fairway and striking 16 greens in regulation."

Saptak Talwar, adjusted to the greens at his home course, turned the front-nine excitement with an eagle and four birdies, with significant putts ranging from 12 to 17 feet. "It feels great to play at my home course, adjusting was needed, yet I'm improving every week," expressed the 26-year-old Talwar. Meanwhile, other prominent players include Om Prakash Chouhan, Arjun Prasad, Sunhit Bishnoi, and Md Somrat Sikdar, tied in third, while Yuvraj Sandhu and Shaurya Bhattacharya sit tied at 10th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025