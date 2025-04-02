Left Menu

Real Madrid's Epic Comeback: Securing Copa Del Rey Final Spot

Real Madrid staged a thrilling comeback against Real Sociedad, overcoming a two-goal deficit to secure a place in the Copa del Rey final. After a dramatic 4-4 draw, Antonio Ruediger's extra-time header sealed a 5-4 aggregate victory, setting up an exciting final clash with either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

Updated: 02-04-2025 03:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Real Madrid clawed back from a two-goal shortfall against Real Sociedad to clinch a spot in the Copa del Rey final. Their triumph came on Tuesday with a thrilling 4-4 draw, ultimately resulting in a 5-4 aggregate win, thanks to Antonio Ruediger's decisive extra-time header.

Real Madrid faced a daunting challenge early on, as Ander Barrenetxea put Real Sociedad ahead in the 16th minute. Fifteen minutes later, Endrick's exquisite chip leveled the score. Despite a 1-0 advantage from the first leg and signs of confidence, Real Madrid found themselves trailing by two goals at the 80th minute following deflected strikes by Pablo Marin and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Displaying remarkable resilience, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni scored in quick succession to push the match to extra time. In a critical moment during extra time, Arda Guller set up Ruediger for the equalizing header that secured Real Madrid's passage to the final. Awaiting them in Seville is a highly anticipated showdown against either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

