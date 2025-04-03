Pakistan Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Series Against New Zealand
In back-to-back one-day internationals against New Zealand, Pakistan's cricket team was fined for not meeting the required over-rate. The penalties, issued after the first two matches, resulted in financial hits to the players, following losses in both games. New Zealand emerged victorious in both contests.
Pakistan's cricket team has faced penalties for failing to maintain the mandatory over-rate during their one-day internationals against New Zealand. Most recently, the Pakistan players faced fines amounting to 5% of their match fees in Hamilton after falling short by one over.
The match, which ended in an 84-run loss for Pakistan, saw captain Mohammad Rizwan accepting the penalty without requiring a formal hearing. The International Cricket Council confirmed the sanction as part of their enforcement measures.
This marks the second consecutive instance of such penalties within the series. During the first ODI in Napier, Pakistan was also penalized for falling two overs short, leading to a 10% deduction from their match fees. The series concludes on Saturday at Mount Maunganui.
