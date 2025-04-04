Federica Brignone's Olympic Dreams Derailed by Devastating Injury
Italian skier Federica Brignone, an Olympic medal hopeful, suffered severe leg injuries during the giant slalom at the Italian Championships. This setback threatens her participation in the upcoming Milan-Cortina Olympics, following her recent World Cup triumph.
Italy's Olympic medal contender Federica Brignone, celebrated for her recent World Cup skiing crown, faces a significant setback after sustaining multiple leg fractures and a ruptured ACL during a giant slalom crash at the Italian Championships.
The 34-year-old's accident abruptly ended her triumphant season on the Val di Fassa slopes, resulting in her being airlifted to a hospital in Trento. It was later confirmed she had a compound fracture of the tibial plateau and fibula, necessitating surgery in Milan.
Brignone's injuries cast uncertainty over her 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic preparations where she was expected to be a leading contender. The crash comes after an impressive World Cup season and places her Olympic aspirations on hold.
