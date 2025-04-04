Federica Brignone's Olympic Dreams Derailed by Devastating Injury

Italy's Olympic medal contender Federica Brignone, celebrated for her recent World Cup skiing crown, faces a significant setback after sustaining multiple leg fractures and a ruptured ACL during a giant slalom crash at the Italian Championships.

The 34-year-old's accident abruptly ended her triumphant season on the Val di Fassa slopes, resulting in her being airlifted to a hospital in Trento. It was later confirmed she had a compound fracture of the tibial plateau and fibula, necessitating surgery in Milan.

Brignone's injuries cast uncertainty over her 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic preparations where she was expected to be a leading contender. The crash comes after an impressive World Cup season and places her Olympic aspirations on hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)