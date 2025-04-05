Royals' Commanding Victory: Archer's Bowling Masterclass Sinks Punjab

Rajasthan Royals dealt Punjab Kings their first Indian Premier League loss of the season, registering a comprehensive 50-run victory marked by impressive displays from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jofra Archer.

Set to chase a formidable target of 206 runs, Punjab struggled against Rajasthan's formidable bowling at the New International Cricket Stadium. Archer's extraordinary first-over performance, which included taking two crucial wickets, including that of captain Shreyas Iyer, was instrumental in Rajasthan's triumph.

Though Glenn Maxwell and Nehal Wadhera displayed resistance with an 88-run stand, Punjab's batting lineup couldn't sustain the momentum, finishing at 155-9. Earlier, Rajasthan had capitalized on a strong opening, with Jaiswal scoring 67 and Riyan Parag adding a vital unbeaten 43 to set a challenging total of 205/4. Punjab now faces Chennai Super Kings at home, while Rajasthan prepares for Gujarat Titans.

