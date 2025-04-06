IPL Showdown: Gujarat Titans Face Sunrisers in Tense Hyderabad Battle

In a high-stakes IPL clash at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both teams are eager to solidify their standings in the league after varying starts to the season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, after a promising win against Rajasthan Royals, faced subsequent defeats against teams like Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. In contrast, Gujarat Titans rebounded from an initial loss against Punjab Kings with victories over heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

SRH captain Pat Cummins expressed confidence in batting first, emphasizing their keenness to exploit the ground's batting-friendly conditions. He outlined adjustments in the team, with Jaydev Unadkat replacing an ill Harshal Patel. Similarly, GT aims to continue their winning streak with strategic adjustments and strong performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)