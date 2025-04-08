Krunal Pandya's Stellar Performance Secures RCB's Epic Victory Over Mumbai Indians

Krunal Pandya, an all-rounder for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, drew on his extensive experience to secure a thrilling 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Monday. The match saw RCB clinch their first triumph at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in a decade.

As Mumbai Indians chased a formidable target of 222, with Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma playing aggressively, Krunal maintained his poise. He delivered crucial wickets in the nail-biting final over, restricting Mumbai to 209 for nine.

The game also highlighted Krunal's close relationship with his brother, Hardik Pandya. "Although only one Pandya could win, our bond remains strong," Krunal noted. RCB's promising start to IPL 2025 has been buoyed by skipper Rajat Patidar's supportive leadership, as Krunal praised their collaborative team ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)