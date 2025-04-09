Samson's Rajasthan Royals Eye Victory Against Gill's Gujarat Titans in IPL Clash
In the 23rd IPL 2025 match, Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium. RR, currently seventh in the standings, faces second-placed GT. Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is absent for RR, and both teams have fresh dynamics with unaltered line-ups for this duel.
The Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 23rd match of the IPL 2025. This encounter marks an important clash as both teams enter their fifth games of the season, with RR placed seventh and GT positioned second in the points table.
Samson explained his decision to bowl first, citing the dew conditions expected later. He emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum from their previous wins, noting that RR is still a new team despite some retained players. Notably absent from the match is Wanindu Hasaranga, due to personal reasons, with Fazalhaq Farooqi stepping in.
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, who admitted he would have preferred to bowl first, highlighted the influence of dew during second innings of previous matches. Gill expressed confidence in his top-order and the continued support from fans. GT's lineup remains unchanged as they aim to capitalize on their strong home performances.
