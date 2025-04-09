Left Menu

Sai Sudharsan Shines with a Stellar 82 for Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan scored an impressive 82 runs, leading the Gujarat Titans to a total of 217 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match. His 53-ball knock included eight fours and three sixes. Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets each for Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:27 IST
Sai Sudharsan Shines with a Stellar 82 for Gujarat Titans
Sai Sudharsan
  • Country:
  • India

Sai Sudharsan showcased his batting prowess by scoring an impressive 82 runs for the Gujarat Titans, helping his team reach a commanding total of 217 for 6 against the Rajasthan Royals during their IPL clash on Wednesday.

Sudharsan's dynamic 53-ball innings featured eight fours and three sixes, while teammates M Shahrukh Khan and Jos Buttler contributed 36 runs each, ensuring a strong batting performance for the Titans.

In response, the Royals' bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande, each claimed two wickets, with Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma taking one wicket apiece, as the Titans posted a challenging total in their 20-over effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025