Sai Sudharsan Shines with a Stellar 82 for Gujarat Titans
Sai Sudharsan scored an impressive 82 runs, leading the Gujarat Titans to a total of 217 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match. His 53-ball knock included eight fours and three sixes. Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets each for Rajasthan.
Sai Sudharsan showcased his batting prowess by scoring an impressive 82 runs for the Gujarat Titans, helping his team reach a commanding total of 217 for 6 against the Rajasthan Royals during their IPL clash on Wednesday.
Sudharsan's dynamic 53-ball innings featured eight fours and three sixes, while teammates M Shahrukh Khan and Jos Buttler contributed 36 runs each, ensuring a strong batting performance for the Titans.
In response, the Royals' bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande, each claimed two wickets, with Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma taking one wicket apiece, as the Titans posted a challenging total in their 20-over effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
