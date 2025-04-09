Left Menu

Sudharsan Shines, Gujarat Titans Secure Commanding Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Sai Sudharsan's remarkable 82-run innings alongside collective efforts from Gujarat Titans' bowlers led to a 58-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Sudharsan's performance formed the foundation of GT's 217/6 total, effectively defended by the bowlers despite resistance from Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson.

Sai Sudharsan stole the spotlight with his extraordinary fifty, aiding Gujarat Titans in a dominant 58-run triumph against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Wednesday. Sudharsan's masterful 82 off 53 balls, complemented by key contributions from his teammates, set a formidable target for the opposition.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals struggled despite fighting innings from Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 52, and captain Sanju Samson with 41. The combined efforts of GT's bowlers, including early strikes by Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan, kept Rajasthan at bay, eventually bowling them out for 159.

Sudharsan's innings was highlighted by fluency and precision, with eight boundaries and three sixes. As Gujarat posted 217/6, their bowlers maintained the pressure, ensuring that Rajasthan could not build significant partnerships, leading to a comprehensive win for GT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

