Tilak Varma Leads Mumbai Indians to Strong Finish Against Delhi Capitals

Tilak Varma's impressive half-century helped Mumbai Indians score a robust 205 for five against Delhi Capitals in their IPL clash. Solid performances by Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, and Naman Dhir bolstered the innings. For the Delhi Capitals, Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav each claimed two wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:26 IST
Tilak Varma
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling Indian Premier League match, Tilak Varma's outstanding fifty powered Mumbai Indians to a competitive total of 205 for five against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Varma, striking a swift 59 off 33 deliveries, was well-supported by Ryan Rickelton's aggressive 41, Suryakumar Yadav's steady 40, and a quickfire 38 from Naman Dhir.

The Delhi Capitals' bowling attack saw Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav take two wickets apiece, while Mukesh Kumar chipped in with one, but it wasn't enough to contain the Mumbai onslaught.

(With inputs from agencies.)

