Rory McIlroy Clinches Historic Victory at Masters Playoff
Rory McIlroy triumphed over Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to win the Masters, completing golf's career Grand Slam for the first time by a European. Despite a previous lead loss, McIlroy's playoff birdie secured his first major title since 2014, marking a career milestone.
Rory McIlroy emerged victorious in a dramatic sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose at the Masters on Sunday, becoming the sixth player and first European to secure the career Grand Slam in golf's four majors.
The triumph, marking his first major victory since 2014, came after McIlroy overcame the loss of a four-shot lead on the back nine during regulation play.
Overwhelmed with emotion, McIlroy celebrated with his family and donned the coveted Green Jacket, while Rose faced another heartbreak at Augusta National, finishing runner-up for the third time.
