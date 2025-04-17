Dasun Shanaka Joins Gujarat Titans: A Strategic Move in IPL 2025

In a significant development for the Indian Premier League 2025, the Gujarat Titans have named Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips. The New Zealand cricketer, suffering from a groin injury, returned home on April 12 without featuring in any game this season.

Gujarat Titans issued a statement on Thursday announcing Shanaka's inclusion as Phillips' replacement for the remainder of the league. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had been part of the Titans' squad in 2023 and brings considerable experience from his international career.

Shanaka has an impressive record in T20 internationals, amassing 1,456 runs and claiming 33 wickets over 102 matches. He has also played in 71 One Day Internationals and six Test matches for Sri Lanka. Shanaka joins the Titans at a contract value of Rs 75 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)