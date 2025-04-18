Farewell to a Rochdale Legend: Joe Thompson's Inspiring Battle

Joe Thompson, a revered former midfielder for Rochdale, has died at the age of 36 following a long and brave battle with cancer. Rochdale announced that Thompson passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. His diagnosis of stage four lymphoma last year was his third encounter with the disease since his retirement from football five years ago.

The cancer, a type of blood cancer, had spread to Thompson's lungs before taking his life, despite his earlier victories over the illness during his time as a player. Born in Bath, Thompson began and concluded his professional football career at Rochdale, playing for the club in three separate spells. The club released a heartfelt statement, highlighting Thompson not just as a skilled footballer but an individual whose infectious personality endeared him to fans and teammates alike.

Thompson's professional journey began at the Manchester United academy at age nine, before moving on to play for Rochdale, Tranmere Rovers, and Carlisle United. Manchester United also paid tribute, describing him as an embodiment of the club's values, and expressed their condolences to his loved ones in these trying times.

(With inputs from agencies.)