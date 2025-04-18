Chess Titans Clash: Draw Between Humpy and Harika Amidst Grand Prix Drama

The much-anticipated chess battle between Indian titans Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika ended in a swift draw, highlighting day five of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix held at Amanora The Fern. Despite a fiercely competitive atmosphere, the two stalwarts chose a cautious approach, wrapping the game after only 19 moves.

Meanwhile, China's Zhu Jiner continues to impress as she retained her sole lead in the tournament. Jiner, the overnight leader, showcased resilience by extracting a draw from a challenging position against Nurgyul Salimova. Her strategic play secures her position at the top with four points.

Indian chess enthusiasts found solace in R. Vaishali's performance. After an unsteady start, Vaishali unleashed a successful Kings-Indian attack against Munguntuul, claiming victory after 52 moves. Her strategic execution and adaptability on an open board underscore her rising potential in the international chess scene.

