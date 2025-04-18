Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash: Draw Between Humpy and Harika Amidst Grand Prix Drama

The highly anticipated chess showdown between India's Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika concluded in a quick draw, while China's Zhu Jiner maintained her lead at the FIDE Women's Grand Prix. Indian participant R. Vaishali achieved victory after a strategic game against IM Munguntuul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:52 IST
Chess Titans Clash: Draw Between Humpy and Harika Amidst Grand Prix Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated chess battle between Indian titans Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika ended in a swift draw, highlighting day five of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix held at Amanora The Fern. Despite a fiercely competitive atmosphere, the two stalwarts chose a cautious approach, wrapping the game after only 19 moves.

Meanwhile, China's Zhu Jiner continues to impress as she retained her sole lead in the tournament. Jiner, the overnight leader, showcased resilience by extracting a draw from a challenging position against Nurgyul Salimova. Her strategic play secures her position at the top with four points.

Indian chess enthusiasts found solace in R. Vaishali's performance. After an unsteady start, Vaishali unleashed a successful Kings-Indian attack against Munguntuul, claiming victory after 52 moves. Her strategic execution and adaptability on an open board underscore her rising potential in the international chess scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025