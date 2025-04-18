Punjab Kings' Strategic Bowling Dismantles Royal Challengers

In a thrilling IPL contest abbreviated due to rain, Punjab Kings displayed strategic brilliance by restricting Royal Challengers Bengaluru to just 95 for nine. Tim David's rollicking fifty proved insufficient as the Kings' bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh, capitalized on a damp pitch.

The match, delayed by persistent drizzle, finally commenced at 9.45 pm. Punjab's captain Shreyas Iyer's decision to field first paid off handsomely, with the bowlers striking thrice in the limited power play. Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen delivered early blows that set the tone.

Despite resistance from skipper Rajat Patidar and a powerful cameo by David, RCB's innings faltered. Jansen's short deliveries and Chahal's ingenuity kept the pressure on, culminating in a memorable bowling performance by the Kings.

