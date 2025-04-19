Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Lauds Yuzvendra Chahal for IPL Stellar Performance

Shreyas Iyer, captain of Punjab Kings, praised Yuzvendra Chahal as one of the finest bowlers in the IPL. Iyer advised Chahal to focus on taking wickets. Following an initial setback, Chahal regained form, contributing to Punjab Kings' victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru with strategic bowling amidst challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 09:48 IST
Shreyas Iyer Lauds Yuzvendra Chahal for IPL Stellar Performance
Yuzvendra Chahal

In a standout moment for Punjab Kings, Captain Shreyas Iyer lauded his key bowler Yuzvendra Chahal as one of IPL's premier bowlers. After a slower start to the season, Chahal regained his rhythm, taking crucial wickets and playing an integral part in the team's recent victory.

Iyer emphasized in a private discussion with Chahal the importance of pursuing wickets aggressively rather than focusing on preventing runs. This strategic move paid dividends as Punjab Kings secured a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, thanks in part to Chahal's performance.

Meanwhile, RCB's Tim David nabbed the Player of the Match title with an impressive 50 off 26 balls. Opposition captain Rajat Patidar admitted his team's batting lineup faltered, unable to capitalize on the pitch conditions, highlighting a crucial learning curve for the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025