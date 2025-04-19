Shreyas Iyer Lauds Yuzvendra Chahal for IPL Stellar Performance

In a standout moment for Punjab Kings, Captain Shreyas Iyer lauded his key bowler Yuzvendra Chahal as one of IPL's premier bowlers. After a slower start to the season, Chahal regained his rhythm, taking crucial wickets and playing an integral part in the team's recent victory.

Iyer emphasized in a private discussion with Chahal the importance of pursuing wickets aggressively rather than focusing on preventing runs. This strategic move paid dividends as Punjab Kings secured a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, thanks in part to Chahal's performance.

Meanwhile, RCB's Tim David nabbed the Player of the Match title with an impressive 50 off 26 balls. Opposition captain Rajat Patidar admitted his team's batting lineup faltered, unable to capitalize on the pitch conditions, highlighting a crucial learning curve for the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)