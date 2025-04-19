Indian Bridge Teams Triumph in Dubai, Qualify for Global Championships
India secured three gold medals and a silver at the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East tournament in Dubai. The Indian men, women, and seniors' teams triumphed with gold, while the mixed team earned silver. These achievements qualify them for the upcoming world championships in Denmark.
India's bridge teams have made a stunning impact at the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East tournament held in Dubai by securing three golds and a silver medal, setting the stage for their qualification in the upcoming world championship in Denmark.
The event, occurring from April 10-18 under the aegis of the World Bridge Federation, saw the Indian men's, women's, and seniors' teams dominate with gold medals, while the mixed team clinched a commendable silver. This victory ensures their place in the 47th world bridge championships in Herning, Denmark.
Supported by the sports ministry, these teams have shown the results of dedicated training. The ministry's Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) has been instrumental since 2017 in covering various expenses for bridge, averaging an investment of Rs 2.55 crore annually over the past three years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
