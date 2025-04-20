Heartbreak for Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag Reflects on Narrow IPL Loss

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag shouldered the blame for their narrow two-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in Saturday's IPL match. Despite a strong opening partnership, the team faltered in the final overs, unable to chase down the 181-run target.

A stellar 85-run partnership between openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave Rajasthan Royals a promising start. Jaiswal's 74 off 52 balls and Parag's 39 off 26 balls kept them in contention until both were dismissed by pacer Avesh Khan in the 18th over.

Avesh, adjudged player of the match, delivered precise yorkers, snuffing out RR's challenge, particularly in a pivotal final over against Shimron Hetmyer. Parag, reflecting on the loss, admitted their failure to seize the victory despite having been well-poised to do so.

(With inputs from agencies.)